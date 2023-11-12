Zionist Israeli Military Aircraft Targeted, then GENOCIDE to ETHNICLY CLEANSE the Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli military aircraft targeted the Shati refugee camp in Gaza, citing the discovery of "terrorist infrastructure" within the camp. Prior to the airstrike, civilians were given the opportunity to evacuate through a secure corridor. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Palestinian militants engaged in gunfire with evacuating civilians, prompting a response from the IDF. Additionally, IDF aircraft successfully neutralized multiple militants and a site used for launching anti-tank missiles.