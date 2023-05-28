Top 5 Reasons I'm Not Voting for Donald J. Trump

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

1. He pimped the killer "vaccines" for the globalists (Big Pharma) as "one of the greatest achievements of mankind"! https://t.me/APFGAC/7704

2. Trump bashed DeSantis for signing the Heartbeat Abortion Ban, claiming it's 'too harsh'. https://www.christianpost.com/news/trump-bashes-desantis-for-signing-heartbeat-abortion-ban.html

3. He's pushing for 15 minute cities and thinking he's going to pull the wool over our eyes and get us to support them by calling them "Freedom Cities" which is of course the opposite of what they are.

https://rumble.com/v2e6oo0-techno-populism-trump-promotes-15-minute-smart-cities-as-freedom-cities.html

https://www.christianpost.com/news/desantis-responds-to-trumps-criticism-of-florida-heartbeat-bill.html

4. He supports LGBT and RINO's who sympathize with "transgenders" like Dr. Oz.



https://t.me/APFGAC/10808

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-endorses-oz-us-senate-pennsylvania

5. He backed down when the deep state staged an election fraud Coup d'état in 2020 instead of fighting the traitor Democrats and their communist masters. You all lived it. You know it's true.



None of the above five things are Conservative/ Republican in any way. If you're backing a candidate that supports those things, then you're backing the deep state New World Order globalist cabal. It's that simple. You can't explain your way out of it. Either you're on the right side and part of the solution or you're on the wrong side and part of the problem. #DeSantis2024 or bust!



CORRECTION: It wasn't Ronald Reagan who said, "And so, my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country". It was John F. Kennedy (JFK) during his Inaugural Speech on January 20, 1961. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzRg--jhO8g

