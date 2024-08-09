Dr. Jane Ruby: J6 PRISONERS FORCED TO TAKE JAB OR DIE PART 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PART 1: There are innocents falsely arrested in the J6 debacle, that are suffering from cancers, heart attacks, in prison and forced to take the C19 bioweapon injections masquerading as vaccines, in order to get life saving treatment. Prison guards are torturing these Americans who have not even been arraigned. Founder of the J6 Pardon Project, author and activist, Suzzanne Monk exposes these atrocities and wears orange in solidarity with these political prisoners.