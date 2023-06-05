Finnish Nuclear Power Facility Proves Too Efficient to Make Money

After boosting nuclear energy production in response to the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, Finnish nuclear power providers recently cut back production significantly after it proved to be too efficient, dropping prices into the negative. Is this more proof that nuclear power is the answer to cheap, reliable, zero-carbon energy?

