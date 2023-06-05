BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Finnish Nuclear Power Facility Proves Too Efficient to Make Money
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
48 views • 06/05/2023

After boosting nuclear energy production in response to the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, Finnish nuclear power providers recently cut back production significantly after it proved to be too efficient, dropping prices into the negative. Is this more proof that nuclear power is the answer to cheap, reliable, zero-carbon energy?  

This clip is taken from The New American TV’s May 31 episode, “Debt-ceiling Deal Enrages Freedom Caucus; FBI Director Will Be Held in Contempt.” You can watch the entire episode here. 

newsenergypoweramericannuclearfinnish
