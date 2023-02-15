BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MYOCARDITIS STATS - The Heart Does NOT Regenerate Once Damaged
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
335 views • 02/15/2023

MYOCARDITIS STATS - Before you allow your child to be injected please listen and read

The Heart Does NOT Regenerate Once Damaged

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The increased chances of myocarditis are (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/2791253) 75% after the Pfizer shot and 557% increase after the moderna injection.

Hundreds of 12-17 year olds have (https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Myocarditis+%2810028606%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Pericarditis+%2810034484%29&VAX=COVID19&STATE=NOTFR&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=12&HIGHAGE=18) reported myocarditis after the Covid shots

VAERS (https://openvaers.com/covid-data/myo-pericarditis) reports nearly 26,000 cases of this heart condition.

LIFE EXPECTANCY IS 4.3 YEARS FOR 50% OF PATIENTS

1/2700 BOYS (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.056583) WILL BE AFFECTED FROM MYOCARDITIS AFTER THE PFIZER SHOT

STUDY SHOWS 815X RISK (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346) OF MYOCARDITIS AFTER MRNA INJECTIONS

FOR 1 CHILD TO BE SAVED FROM ICU 7.6 MILLION CHILD DOSES NEED TO BE ADMINISTERED

MYOCARDITIS IS NOT MILD, ITS PERMANENT HEART DAMAGE

Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

Keywords
vaxxdr roger hodkinsonmyocarditis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy