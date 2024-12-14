BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ουράνιο Μέγαρο- Celestial Hall
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 6 months ago

Εδώ κάτι απ΄τα παλιά, τότε που πολύυυυυ ταπεινά η κυριούλα τών στίχων της τελευταίας υποστάθμης κι ο fake καλόγηρος με τις "οπτασίες" των υπονόμων και της μελλοντολογικής αρλουμπολογίας έστειναν το σκηνικό της σήψης που θα ακολουθούσε τα επόμενα χρόνια. Σήμερα, βέβαια, δεν το χρειάζονται το Μέγαρο εκείνο, αφού έχουν δικό τους......τι γλυκό......τι ρομαντική ιστορία...μας πήραν τα δάκρυα...σταματάω εδώ.

Here's something from the old days, back when the lady of the last sub-station's lyrics and the fake monk with the "visions" of the sewers and the futurological bullshit set the scene for the decay that would follow in the years to come. Today, of course, they don't need that Hall since they have their own......sooooo cute.....that romantic story...we're in tears...I'll stop here.

Keywords
newschurchgreeceheresykoropiefrosynoskalypsodimitriadiillegal cult
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy