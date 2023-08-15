Statement from President Donald J. Trump on the Devastating Maui Wildfires

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Statement from President Donald J. Trump.
PDJTrump offers his condolences to Maui fire victims, compares Biden’s response to East Palestine: “To the families affected, I give you my love and sympathy. Nothing can ever replace your loved ones, but you will always have the memories and feel their great love surrounding and embracing you.”