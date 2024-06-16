2 Families In Gaza Displacement Tents Daily Life - Nakba of 1948 And Now 2024

crochet mina life

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y23-kUraME&t





يومي وروتيني في الخيمة بكل التفاصيل الي سألتوا عليها وراح نجهز الخيمة للعيد😔 ولا لأ تعالوا شوفوا ؟؟

My day and routine in the tent with all the details you asked about and we will prepare the tent for Eid 😔 Or not, come and see??





روتين أم وسام من غزة

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwNF4CpaMKE





GAZA يستقبلون عيد الاضحى في خيم النزوح التاريخ يعيد نفسه نكبة 1948 والان 2024

GAZA They welcome Eid al-Adha in displacement tents. History repeats itself, the Nakba of 1948 and now 2024



