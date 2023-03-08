⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400 (March 8, 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(8 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware near Berestovoye, Sinkovka and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region) and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥In addition, the actions of 10 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed near Tabayevka, Grianikovka, Olshana (Kharkov region), Artyomovka, Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk Reople's Republic).





💥The AFU losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles and 1 Akatsia self-propelled howitzer.





◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, the attacks, launched artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems from of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in neutralisation of the AFU units near Nevskoye, Novolyubovka, Chervonopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were up to 130 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks by Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, and artillery have resulted in the neutralisation of over 180 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsia self-propelled howitzer and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, as well as artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar, Pavlovka, Novosyolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).





💥The AFU losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, and 1 Msta howitzer.





◽️In Kherson direction, more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 D-30 howitzer have been destroyed by artillery fire.





◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 87 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 207 areas.





◽️1 36D6 low-altitude aerial target detector has been destroyed near Novoaleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Moreover, the headquarters of 59th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU has been neutralised near Memrik (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Air defence forces have intercepted 4 projectiles of HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as 5 Ukrainian UAVs near Novaya Kakhovka, Nikolayevka (Kherson region), Chervonoarmeyskoye (Zaporozhye region), Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Shipilovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊In total, 398 airplanes, 217 helicopters, 3,361 unmanned aerial vehicles, 410 air defence missile systems, 8,222 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,055 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,300 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,798 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.