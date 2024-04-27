BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Island of Contagion: The Chilling Truth Behind Silent Virus Infections - Conspiracy Conversations (EP #37) with David Whited - Adam Finnegan
118 views • 12 months ago

Watch every Saturday at 2:00 pm CST for a new edition of Conspiracy Conversations as David and a guest engage in a deep dive discussion on well-known conspiracies and mysteries.



www.conspiracyconversations.com



A.W. Finnegan is a researcher and writer affected by Lyme disease and immune tolerance, and has been battling health problems since he was young, with the onset of a chronic disease in 2016. He is a writer, graphic artist & designer, an avid reader and researcher of history, biological warfare, esoteric philosophy, spirituality, and the Western Mystery Traditions. He has made a special study of the life and work of Erich Traub and the science of immune tolerance. He has collected and translated to English all of Traub's published research. He lives in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, peacefully by himself, where he enjoys BMX biking, fitness, study, the arts, and self-development.



Adam Finnegan

WEBSITE: https://thesleeperagent.com



