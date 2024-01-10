Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesse Watters | Bombshell details of Fani Willis' sex kickback scheme & WH links
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
82 views
Published 2 months ago

Jesse Watters | Joe Biden’s White House is directly involved in the Georgia sex scandal. The Fulton County DA allegedly hired the guy she was sleeping with to prosecute the Trump case.


But this is a lot worse than a sexual kickback scheme: documents show Fani’s lover boy met with the Biden White House twice, while he was investigating Trump. Are Georgia taxpayers getting billed so Fani’s boyfriend can conspire with Biden to lock up Trump?


@JesseBWatters

https://twitter.com/i/status/1744894652585509064



Keywords
jesse wattersfani willisbombshell detailssex kickback schemewhite house links

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket