Jesse Watters | Bombshell details of Fani Willis' sex kickback scheme & WH links

Jesse Watters | Joe Biden’s White House is directly involved in the Georgia sex scandal. The Fulton County DA allegedly hired the guy she was sleeping with to prosecute the Trump case.
But this is a lot worse than a sexual kickback scheme: documents show Fani’s lover boy met with the Biden White House twice, while he was investigating Trump. Are Georgia taxpayers getting billed so Fani’s boyfriend can conspire with Biden to lock up Trump?
@JesseBWatters
https://twitter.com/i/status/1744894652585509064
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.