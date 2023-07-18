X22 REPORT Ep 3118b - [DS] Change Of Batter, Charlie Monitors & Protects Election, Cyber Attack Attempts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3118b - July 17, 2023
[DS] Change Of Batter, Charlie Monitors & Protects Election, Cyber Attack Attempts
The [DS] is now preparing the change of batter. They know Biden is a liability and they need to get the people back on their side, they will remove Biden and push [KH] into acting President and then [MO] will the candidate to take over Biden's nominee. Trump and the patriots planned on this. The elections will be monitored this time around so the [DS] cannot cheat. The [DS] will push a cyber attack.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!