TRUMP TARRIFS WILL NOT AFFECT SYLLY ''SIGH'' BIN FROM SPREADING FREELY ACCROSS THE CONTINENT
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
52 views • 6 months ago

For all those unable to glymphgasm today, I remind you the main job is to divert the supply of cheap plastic, being used as weather weapon of, toxic, fake clouds being sprayed on us.  The main source, the enemy is using to acquire this toxic plastic, sprayed into the water we drink, is the cheap plastic that goes unrecycled.  This is not (PREVENT) to discourage us from recycling.  On the contrary, we must divert to what will become the new form of currency.  BRICKS will be the way.  Mushrooms only respect real borders.

https://www.canada.ca/en/atlantic-canada-opportunities/campaigns/impacts/plaex.html


habefcigd
