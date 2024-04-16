BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TREASON! - Judge attempts to steal home, evidence served to Sheriff - UPDATE WITH PAUL: Living Law Society
LivingLawSociety
844 followers
568 views • 04/16/2024

Buy us a coffee or donate via website at: LivingLawSociety.org and follow links.

TGM: https://t.me/LivingLawSocietyShare

Documents: https://www.mediafire.com/file_premium/jlc2ok2093wgul2/April_15_Kay_Bliss_Complete_Package_Peremptory_Writ_compressed_etc_compressed.pdf/file

TREASON: Serving the "NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF" with evidence of  treason by  the alleged Presiding "JUDGE" of the "SUPERIOR COURT" and "CLERK OF THE COURT" who don't have constitutionally-required Oath of Office or Fidelity Bond and are operating a private for profit BAR Court masquerading as a State of California in violation of Cal. Gov. Code 68076

Facts: Presiding Judge - Clerk of the Court, Attorney: No oaths or Bonds, Court is a foreign corporation [DC UNITED STATES sub-chartered Corp.], not government, denial of due process, denial of trial by jury at common law, rebellion, insurrection, treason,  evidence provided to sheriff and JAG.   Treason requires two witness to sane overt act (we had 18).  Affidavits provided.

Slavery in America under the UNITED STATE and the BAR:

https://www.brighteon.com/be6eef72-35de-436f-afdb-e84823d1c7e6

Mentioned in the Video: Greg Reese: No Oaths of Office in Federal Government: https://gregreese.substack.com/p/no-oaths-of-office-in-the-federal

Act of 1871: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjolEamfPyY

Netanyahu - Finke Bar Quote about hating America - https://www.bitchute.com/video/kftZQuFljFDo/

Do you want to live in country or under a foreign corporation: https://www.brighteon.com/72fad383-7808-4b53-86c1-559b98e8ca5f

treasonamericaconstitutioncourtjudgeattorneyclerknevada countysuperior court
