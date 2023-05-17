The Multiple-Front War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Are Dealing With Tyrants
* This is all about the language wars and battle of ideas.
* In order to destroy us, the left is against whatever we are for.
* They are commies.
* Leftists attack on every single front; they go everywhere — and never give up.
* The good news is: you’re warriors.
* The bad news is: warriors are always tested.
* You are being tested now.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 17 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2oas4q-it-could-destroy-us-all-ep.-2013-05172023.html