Weapons Attacking Us

We are experiencing a wide-ranging war for control of our social systems, minds and bodies. Much of this war has been hidden from public attention as it involves mostly unconventional warfare. The exposed document, “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars” describes the process.

The secret planners behind the control cabal that think they are in charge of us all, have a long-term goal of depopulation, dominance and technological slavery.

Disaster scenarios have already happened on a large scale in many areas in the U.S.A. and around the world.

Food storage and storing water are at the top of the list of preparedness. It is crucial to keep enough of these on hand for several weeks at the very least for everyone in your household.





Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the control system, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com



