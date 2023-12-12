Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden's Defenders
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
45 views
Published 2 months ago

Timing on Hunter Biden charges raises questions.

What’s the angle here?

The DOJ is politicized and weaponized.

They’re desperate to insulate Joe from Hunter.

Nothing to see here!


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (11 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/RkMRk93DTj4

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusionmoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandalweaponizationtax fraudblackmailrob schmittprotection racketbank recordsshell companyjames bidenbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guypoliticizationforeign agentbiden brand

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket