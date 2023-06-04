© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kash Patel: #J6Footage is ‘another tragic example of failed leadership in Nancy Pelosi’
Former Federal Prosecutor Kash Patel criticizes former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for allowing her daughter Alexandra Pelosi to expose national security secrets by filming their evacuation of the Capitol on January 6 for her HBO documentary.
