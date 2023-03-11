© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our older rooster, Capt'n Cricket Got A Beat Down from his son, Mr Peepers! Brought him inside with us in a pet carrier. Great item for contains a sick or injured chicken. His stay at the Chicken Triage is going on 5 nights. May he can get out with his girls tomorrow! Thank your for watching High Desert Homestead.