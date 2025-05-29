Greater Evil Hoax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I’m Never Wrong; It’s Everyone Else’s Fault”
* Behind every never-Trumper is an ego.
* You can justify any crime if you conjure up the existence of something worse.
* They put us in danger over a delusion — and rather than man up, they blame others.
* It’s never about evil at all; it’s about needing to be right.
* When you openly admit that you would accept any evil to maintain your certitude, then the only real evil is you.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (28 May 2025)