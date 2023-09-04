© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🔥 Sabrina Salvati Lights Up Oprah & Her Maui Charity ‘Fund’ w/ The Rock
“It is a fund inside of a non-profit…The Maui fund is within the Entertainment Industry Foundation…When you go to the fund’s website they’re saying that they’re going to give $1,200 for each adult…The president of the non-profit that manages this fund is making over $400,000/year.”
https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1698371793583517747
@ChiefNerd
Mirrored - RedpillUSAPatriots