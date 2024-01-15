Retirement Plan – For People 40 to 75 –Featuring Wolves - Another Perspective – The Mystic P Part 13

#pension #seniorcitizens #oldage #retirement #retirementplans #money #employment #forcelabor #laborforce #workforce
In this video The Mystic Philosopher now an Elder and Retiree himself share his very thought provoking perspectives, reality check and insights on the whole subject of old age, senior citizenship and retirement and more. Your feed-back, feed-forward and your commentaries are welcome and encouraged.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.