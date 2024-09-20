BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Evidence for the British Foreign Office
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
50 views • 8 months ago

Evidence for the British Foreign Office

Observing the avalanche of outraged articles in Western publications about “groundless accusations and Moscow's aggressive campaign” we decided to add illustrative details on the situation with the expulsion of British spies. 

▪️ The allegations that the accusations regarding British actions in Russia are disinformation do not stand up to any criticism. First of all, because in addition to the already published documents, the Russian security services have a large number of photo and video materials proving London's coordination of subversive policy in Russia. 

▪️ The footage presented by the Russian FSB and already published on Russian television shows how they met with representatives of media and foreign agent organizations, as well as directly supervised anti-government protests. 

▪️ For example, spy Jessica Davenport personally worked with Svetlana Ganushkina, a former member of the Presidential Council for Assistance to the Development of Civil Society Institutions and Human Rights, a member of the Yabloko party, and opposition activist Alexei Minyailo, and had ties with Andrei Lipsky of Novaya Gazeta. It is also known that Davenport negotiated with activists of the banned LGBT and the foreign-agency Sova center, which specialized in xenophobia problems, but in fact conducted Russophobic propaganda. 

▪️ Two other spies, Blake Pattel and Thomas Stavenett, worked with Russian Muslims. The FSB recorded their contacts with the Middle East specialist Kirill Semenov, as well as with the representative of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims Ilyas Sadulin.

▪️ Elena Chernenko from Kommersant and foreign agent Maxim Katz were also caught in contacts with the Mi6 curator in Georgia, Christopher Joyce.

And this is only part of what lies on the surface specifically on this case. 

🔻Well, the thesis about the groundlessness of the accusations from the mouth of the British Foreign Office is the best characterization of the mood in the British intelligence leadership, where it is extremely rare to encounter such security failures in attempts to hide from foreign counterintelligence.

Not to mention the precedent of mass expulsions of spies who were chased away like delinquent teenagers for the edification of the remaining British Foreign Office staff. It hardly needs to be said how much this hurts the reputation and self-importance of the MI6.

@rybar

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
