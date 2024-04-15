Netanyahu: ‘Israel Must Govern the Entire Middle East’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Back in January Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel plans to control the entire Middle East and told the rest of the world to get out of the way.
"In the future, the state of Israel has to control the entire area from the river of the sea."
This video was swiftly deleted from social media.
Source @RealWorldNews
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/