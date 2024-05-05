'Hezbollah Launches Monster Missiles At Israeli Army Gathering Non-stop Attacks To Cripple IDF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel and Hezbollah are embroiled in the ‘most deadly’ clash near the border. Hezbollah has released a video of purported attack on Israeli assembly point in northern occupied Palestine. Iran-backed group launched artillery strikes at several Israeli soldiers as they were maneuvering in Bayad Blida military site. Dramatic video