Huge M7.6 Earthquake Rocks Japan, Evacuations Ordered As Over 40 Quakes Strike Western Coastline
- Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.


The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu. It was unclear how many people might have been killed or hurt.


The Japan Meteorological Agency reported more than a dozen quakes in the Japan Sea off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 p.m. #Breaking #News #Japan #earthquake #japanearthquake


Learn More: https://www.yahoo.com/news/japan-issues-tsunami-alert-series-073512311.html


https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/?extent=15.36895,-265.60547&extent=53.95609,-178.59375&listOnlyShown=true


