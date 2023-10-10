Israel is continuously carpet-bombing Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STAGED EVENT - by allowing Hamas to invade Israel, the genocidal Israeli Government now has its pretext to wipe Gaza off the map, as the JWO order controlled West cheers them on.
Israel bombing a densely populated city packed with 2 million people, over half of whom are reportedly children, is fine apparently....
Source @B4UR1 Media - Alternative News