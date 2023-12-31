NWO: the Illuminati and satanism exposed by John Todd

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to XandrewX



Satan’s minions at the Vatican and the Illuminati are exposed in this video by the late John Todd who turned to Christ and was most likely murdered for exposing the Illuminati.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington