The LAST 7 YEARS of PLANET EARTH HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN
End the global reset
End the global reset
174 views • 8 months ago

We are in the last 7 years of planet Earth and yet where is the rapture? Shouldn't the Christians have already been taken out of here by now? That is because there is no rapture. The birth pains have been going on and the traveling has begun. And the great tribulation will be coming as well. As well as the Antichrist in the false prophet in Revelation. But first we will have World war III and 2 billion people will die from the pale horse of the Apocalypse which is about to be unleashed and once it is everything will fall apart. So I recommend you also see my videos on the redemption of the body series and payback time videos. This is mandatory for anyone wanting to know what is about to happen

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For the best studies dealing with our spiritual condition and where we should be headed go to the warning website of Larry McGuire at larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
