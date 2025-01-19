184-Vaccine Choice for West Virginia-Kudos to Governor Patrick Morrisey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On his first full day in office, January 14, 2025, West Virginia's new governor, Patrick Morrisey, issued an executive order giving all West Virginians the ability to seek religious exemptions for vaccinations required for school attendance.
West Virginians have battled for decades to have this basic right.