The World Just Changed Again in 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
https://civilizationcycle.com/
🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com
Long term cycles, forecast for world events in the media and central banking world as the old dollar system is replaced with stablecoins and an asset based economy. Our world has shifted as much as 1945, 2008 or 9/11 combined. We truly entered a new era.