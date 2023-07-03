⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation 1400, (3 July 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(3 July 2023)

◽️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk, Krasny Liman, and South Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces has successfully repelled nine enemy attacks close to Zolotarevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Vodyanoye, Pervomayskoye, and Kleshievka (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hours.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have eliminated up to 260 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, five pick-up trucks, an American-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer during the day.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, four enemy attacks close to Torskoye, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Makeevka (Lugansk People's Republic) have been repelled due to courageous and cohesive actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems.

▫️Moreover, clusters of AFU manpower and hardware have been destroyed near Torskoye, Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, actions of two AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been thwarted near Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy has suffered losses of over 90 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as one D-30 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery repelled three enemy attacks close to Nikolskoye, Urozhaynoye and Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The AFU manpower and hardware clusters have been hit near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, actions of one sabotage and reconnaissance group have been thwarted near close to Marphopol (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy's losses in these directions during the day amounted to up to 190 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two tanks, seven armoured fighting vehicles, including an American-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, two American-made M777 howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

▫️Moreover, three missile artillery ammunition depots of the AFU 23rd, 65th mechanised brigades and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade were destroyed close to Uspenovka, Malokaterinovka, and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU manpower and military hardware close to Artyomovsk (Lugansk People's Republic), Novomlynsk, Kotlyarovka, Krasnoye Pervoye, and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

▫️In addition, actions of one AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group have been thwarted near Sinkovka (Kharkov region). During the day, more than 20 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and a D-30 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️An ammunition depot of the AFU 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade has been obliterated close to Peschanka (Kharkov region).

▫️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, seven motor vehicles, and two Msta-B howitzers have been neutralised by fire.





▫️ An ammunition depot of the 126th Territorial Defence Brigade has been obliterated close to Zmievka (Kherson region).





▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 82 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower, and military hardware in 118 areas during the day.





▫️ A command post of the AFU 28th Mechanised Brigade was eliminated close to Dyleevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️ Russian air defence units have shot down one Su-27 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kamenka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 446 airplanes and 240 helicopters, 4,873 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,490 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,134 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,313 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,385 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.