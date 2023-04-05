Mike Williams on Billy Watson TV - Rubber Soul, Social Engineering and Tavistock (Apr 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike joins host Billy Watson to discuss Mike's recent
follow-up presentation on the Beatles' music titled The Addendum as well as
discussing Tavistock and social engineering.
🎬 Mike Williams - The ADDENDUM: Did the Beatles Write ALL Their Own Music? https://youtu.be/AuUEowFXcAg
🎬 Mike Williams - Did The Beatles Write All Their Own Music? (Apr 2020) https://youtu.be/ccEhmQ0M4FY
👉 Billy's website: https://billywatson.tv/
👉 Mike's music: http://laboroflovemusic.com/
Please support Sage of Quay™ Radio:
* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/
* Sage of Quay blog: https://sageofquayblog.blogspot.com/
* Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sageofquay
© 2023 M. Williams - All Rights Reserved