His Name Is Jesus | Phil Wickham | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a wonderful contemporary song of praise and worship. Lifting up God’s only begotten Son; our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
It’s a great reminder that while walking this Narrow Way , it is impossible without Him and I can do nothing, but with Him all things are possible...
WayfaringGal.com
Lyrics:
The King is in the room
Come see the scars of love upon His hands
The King is in the room
We’ll watch the darkness flee at His command
Who is this King?
Who is this King?
His name is Jesus
His name is Jesus
Light of the world
There’s freedom in His name
Awesome in power
Reigning forever
Light of the world
There’s freedom in His name
The Healer’s in the room
Let miracles break out across this place, O oh
The Saviour’s in the room
No soul beyond the boundaries of His grace
There’s resurrection power in His name
And His name is Jesus
His name is Jesus
Light of the world
There’s freedom in His name
Awesome in power
Reigning forever
Light of the world
There’s freedom in His name
There’s freedom in His name
Oh there’s freedom in His name
There’s never been a love so great
He died so we could live
He rose up from that grave
Name another King like this
Now all authority
Forever belongs to Him
He reigns in victory
Name another King like this
There’s never been a love so great
He died so we could live
Then He rose up from that grave
Name another King like this
Now all authority
Forever belongs to Him
He reigns in victory
Name another King like this
Yeah…
Name another King like this
Who is this King?
His name is Jesus
His name is Jesus
Light of the world
There’s freedom in His name
Awesome in power
Reigning forever
Light of the world
There’s freedom in His name
And His name is Jesus
His name is Jesus
Light of the world
There’s freedom in His name
Awesome in power
Reigning forever
Light of the world
There’s freedom in His name
There’s never been a love so great
He died so we could live
Then He rose up from that grave
Name another King like this
Now all authority
Forever belongs to Him
He reigns in victory
Name another King
There’s never been a King like this
There’s never been a King like this
Oh….His name is Jesus
_________________
And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth. (John 1:14)
_________________
If you enjoyed this video here's a link to my Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6of41LFb55EpHAczqgDy4ozGu6RBWbAF