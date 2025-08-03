His Name Is Jesus | Phil Wickham | Lyrics

This is a wonderful contemporary song of praise and worship. Lifting up God’s only begotten Son; our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.





It’s a great reminder that while walking this Narrow Way , it is impossible without Him and I can do nothing, but with Him all things are possible...





Lyrics:





The King is in the room

Come see the scars of love upon His hands

The King is in the room

We’ll watch the darkness flee at His command

Who is this King?

Who is this King?





His name is Jesus

His name is Jesus

Light of the world

There’s freedom in His name

Awesome in power

Reigning forever

Light of the world

There’s freedom in His name





The Healer’s in the room

Let miracles break out across this place, O oh

The Saviour’s in the room

No soul beyond the boundaries of His grace

There’s resurrection power in His name





And His name is Jesus

His name is Jesus

Light of the world

There’s freedom in His name

Awesome in power

Reigning forever

Light of the world

There’s freedom in His name

There’s freedom in His name

Oh there’s freedom in His name





There’s never been a love so great

He died so we could live

He rose up from that grave

Name another King like this

Now all authority

Forever belongs to Him

He reigns in victory

Name another King like this









There’s never been a love so great

He died so we could live

Then He rose up from that grave

Name another King like this





Now all authority

Forever belongs to Him

He reigns in victory

Name another King like this

Yeah…

Name another King like this

Who is this King?





His name is Jesus

His name is Jesus

Light of the world

There’s freedom in His name

Awesome in power

Reigning forever

Light of the world

There’s freedom in His name





And His name is Jesus

His name is Jesus

Light of the world

There’s freedom in His name

Awesome in power

Reigning forever

Light of the world

There’s freedom in His name





There’s never been a love so great

He died so we could live

Then He rose up from that grave

Name another King like this





Now all authority

Forever belongs to Him

He reigns in victory

Name another King

There’s never been a King like this

There’s never been a King like this

Oh….His name is Jesus





And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth. (John 1:14)





