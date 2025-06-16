Karen Bass Traitor - California Imploding

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Cuban Intelligence





The real Russian Collusion?





“In the mid-1970s, California Congresswoman Karen Bass…was an organizer for the Venceremos Brigade…” reads the biographical record of Bass described in Armin Rosen’s article in Tablet magazine in 2020. An event blurb in an October 1975 issue of the communist Daily World newspaper describes Bass, then 22, as “leader of the Venceremos Brigade in southern California” who, as a “brigadista” and then organizer for the Venceremos Brigades, “visited Cuba every 6 months.”





California is Imploding Under Radical Governor Newsom and Marxist Democrats





California headlines this past week and weekend don’t look good for the once Golden State with California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass losing control over the riots and anarchy in Los Angeles.





Riotous mobs even invaded a federal detention facility in downtown Los Angeles. According to the Trump administration Department of Homeland Security, “more than 1,000 rioters surrounded the building and assaulted ICE officers, whose “family members have been doxed and targeted as well.”





Shanghai Billionaire’s Chinese Communist Party Network Fuels America’s Anti-ICE Riots





The Claim That America ‘Stole’ California From Mexico Is An Ignorant Lie





A brief study in California history reveals the real population of the Golden State.





Recently, Katy Perry claimed on her Instagram page that California has always belonged to Mexico and is another example of U.S. racism and bigotry.





Liberals considering arming the Coast Guard amid significant pivot towards new security mandate





The Liberal government is mulling arming the Canadian Coast Guard as it launches a significant reform of the civilian maritime agency to give it a bigger role in the country’s security apparatus.





Nature is coming out of the closet, and that's a good thing for all of us





