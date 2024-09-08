Dr. John Campbell report: Scientists find NANO-STRUCTURES in Pfizer & Moderna

(Sep 6, 2024) Dr. John Campbell reports on the Japanese & South Korean peer reviewed scientific study, by Dr. Young Mi Lee and Prof. Daniel Broudy, which discovered self-assembling nanostructures in the COVID-19 injectables. All links mentioned are below:





"Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study: https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/102





Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research: https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/index





Full version of the journal Vol. 3 No. 2 (2024): Injuries, Causes, and Treatments, Part 2: https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/issue/view/6





Creative Commons link: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/





Dr. John Campbell on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching/videos





BTW, YouTube wasted no time removing his video.

Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEgjuB-0bw8