Dr. John Campbell report: Scientists find NANO-STRUCTURES in Pfizer & Moderna

(Sep 6, 2024) Dr. John Campbell reports on the Japanese & South Korean peer reviewed scientific study, by Dr. Young Mi Lee and Prof. Daniel Broudy, which discovered self-assembling nanostructures in the COVID-19 injectables. All links mentioned are below:
"Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study: https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/102
Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research: https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/index
BTW, YouTube wasted no time removing his video.
Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEgjuB-0bw8