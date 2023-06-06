BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Insider Brags 'False Flag' on Power Grid Will Result in Holocaust of Non-Compliant Humans
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
61 views • 06/06/2023


Join Locals community for exclusive content at peoplesvoice.locals.com

The World Economic Forum is planning a major power grid and cyber attack that will cause widespread power loss, disconnecting the vast majority of Americans from the power grid and the internet, plunging the nation into unprecedented chaos for years, according to a WEF insider who warns the globalist elite are viewing the attack as their Noah’s Ark moment.

While the majority of the population will be left to fend for themselves in a desperate fight for survival that most will lose, those who have been designated “upgraded humans” by Davos will be saved by what the WEF is calling their “Technological Noah’s Ark.

According to the WEF, the power grid attack will leave most of the country in darkness for years, and the cyber attack will be so vast it disconnects the internet for all except those with satellite phones, plunging the nation into chaos.

It is from this chaos that a phoenix will rise from the ashes, according to the WEF insider, who explained exactly how the global elite plan to seize control of the US, removing our fundamental freedoms, and ushering in the Great Reset.

