The Plastic Waste Problem - FINALLY a Solution

Plastic Recycling: Check out Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT | OTC:ACTHF) https://geni.us/Aduro





Plastic has become synonymous with modern human life. We use it in almost everything single product we touch and use, each and every day. And there has been SO much innovation and R&D spent on making plastic better. But what about at the end of life? How do we deal with the huge amounts of plastics being produced around the world? I wanted to figure out the scale of this problem, and why its such a challenge. I can't believe how much I learned by partnering with Aduro Clean Technologies, so let's see if we can figure out Plastic Waste Recycling, together!









Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

2:05 - The Plastic Challenge

3:15 - Types of Plastic

3:50 - Types of Recycling

6:10 - Chemical Recycling

10:00 - Why it matters

11:00 - The Future

13:00 - Regulation & Standards





