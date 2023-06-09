X22 REPORT Ep. 3089a - Banks Begin To Limit Withdrawals, We Are Witnessing An Economic Restructuring

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3089a - June 8, 2023

Banks Begin To Limit Withdrawals, We Are Witnessing An Economic Restructuring



As the [WEF]/[CB] pushes the green new deal the people are going to see they have to sacrifice and give up everything. Banks are beginning to limit the amount that you can withdraw, the economic system is being restructured.

