WW3 Covering Up Dr. Fauci Caught Red Handed in Bombshell Email
The New American
Published 2 months ago

This show previously aired on 10/13/2023


Fauci and the Globalists have blood on their hands and the truth is coming out. War breaks out just in the nick of time for Fauci and the globalist to not be in the news.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources: 1. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - IS FAUCI ABOUT TO BE BROUGHT DOWN? https://americasvoice.news/video/PW73kRlggyLEUPx/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - VA is rejecting disability claims for covid vaccine injuries https://americasvoice.news/video/PWHLBsyS1r3Juy6/?related=playlist


3. Bannon’s War room - Sebastian Gorka on George W. Bush saying Islam means peace. https://rumble.com/v3ovqiu-sebastian-gorka-just-1-of-them-if-theyre-jihadis-thats-it-thats-divisions-w.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


