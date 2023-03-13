© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ai and the Neter Ptah and the Neter Khnum Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho
#ai
#ptah
#khnum
Ptah - Wikipedia
Ptah /ˈtɑː/ is an ancient Egyptian deity, a creator god and patron deity of craftsmen and architects. In the triad of Memphis, he is the husband of Sekhmet ...
Ptah - Explore Deities of Ancient Egypt
As the god who created all the other deities, Ptah is worshipped as the patron of craftspeople and architects. He is credited with inventing masonry. The famed ...
Ptah | Egyptian god - Encyclopedia Britannica
Ptah, also spelled Phthah, in Egyptian religion, creator-god and maker of things, a patron of craftsmen, especially sculptors; his high priest was called ...
Ptah - Students | Britannica Kids | Homework Help
In ancient Egyptian religion and mythology, Ptah (also spelled Phthah) was the cosmic architect, a god of arts, crafts, and trades, and a protector of ...
Khnum | Egyptian god - Encyclopedia Britannica
Khnum - Wikipedia
egyptian neter khnum from en.wikipedia.org
Khnum or also romanised Khnemu was one of the earliest-known Egyptian deities, originally the god of the source of the Nile. Since the annual flooding of ...
General information · Temple at Elephantine · Temple at Esna · Other
Ancient Egyptian God Khnum Facts, Temple & Symbol
Mar 23, 2022 — Read about the Egyptian god Khnum, associated with water, fertility, and creation. Learn why Khnum was depicted as a ram and see pictures of ...
Egypt: Khnum, Potter God of the Inundation Silt and Creation
Khnum was a ram god of the Nile, a god of silt, fertility and a potter god of creation. He was a god of the sun, a protector of the dead and protector of Re on ...
Khnum - Ancient Egypt Online
egyptian neter khnum from ancientegyptonline.co.uk
Khnum was originally a water god who was thought to rule over all water, including the rivers and lakes of the underworld. He was associated with the source of ...