Episode 8 - Men, Women, and Emotions

Since fire service is male-heavy and the number of female firefighters continues to grow, it's prudent to look at men, women, and emotions. Today's episode walks you through common misconceptions and unpacks the truth about the differences (and similarities) of how men and women process emotions.
References for research cited in today's episode can be found at Take5withLea.com.