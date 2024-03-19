Quo Vadis





Mar 17, 2024





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for March 15, 2024





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel!





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lord to Luz de Maria for March 15:





Dearest My children, within My Heart you remain receiving My Love.

I love and forgive you, I forgive you and I love you.





CHILDREN, I CALL YOU TO LIVE THE HOLY WEEK IN RECOGNITION.





Be obedient and live this Holiest of Weeks as you have never experienced it before.





It is a week a year in which you do not go out to celebrate, but you should meditate on doing and acting personally.





It is necessary for you to meditate and prepare for the rest of your life.





Personal change is not for a moment, but it is the basis for them to act and act in My Way.





I want you to like that land of "milk and honey" but each one chooses with his free will: obedience or disobedience.





WITHOUT FEAR OF MY WARNINGS, WITHOUT FEAR OF THE REVELATIONS GIVEN BY MY MOST HOLY MOTHER, WITHOUT FEAR OF THE ALERTS OF MY BELOVED Saint MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL; SPIRITUAL PREPARATION IS ESSENTIAL AT THIS TIME.





The war advances at a slow pace, but consistently, and that can vary in an instant, and what you were looking at from far away, you will see right in front of you from one moment to the next.





This great scourge of war causes horror to those who suffer it at this time, and will spread over the earth being fatal for My children, whom I invite to live without losing faith or hope or security in the protection of My House.





Children, stay on the alert!





I announce the appearance of one of the diseases that poorly used science brings to humanity by seriously affecting the airways, as well as the skin briefly and strong headaches.





When the human creature worries about the symptoms, this disease has progressed causing serious damage to the lungs of My children.





Dear children, the awakening of several volcanoes begins in sequence), limiting some air flights, causing the fear of My children who live near the volcanic colossuses.





At this moment the Devil easily takes over a large part of the human creatures, seduced by the debauchery of the flesh, overcoming the debauchery of Sodom and Gomorrah.





The Devil and his henchmen invaded the Earth in search of their loot of souls and My children are pleasing to them.





RESIST, LITTLE CHILDREN!





RESIST SO MUCH TEMPTATION; BE STRONG, STAY IMMMOVABLE, THE TRAPS OF EVIL ARE TOO MUCH: women dress with great obscenity, men dress tight and with fabrics similar to those of women.





How much sin, how much disturbance this generation lives in!





MY HOUSE HAS WAITED PATIENTLY FOR THE HUMAN CREATURE TO CHANGE, BUT YOU ARE DISOBEDIENT, CONTINUING WITH DEGENERATE TASTES AND PLEASING THE DEMON.





It IS THE MOMENT WHEN HUMANITY WILL FEEL THE WEIGHT OF its SERIOUS FAULTS WITH WHICH it OFFENDS ME.





Pray My children, pray, the earth trembles strongly, feeling in several countries at the same time.





Pray My children, pray, humanity will know of pain in the face of the disobedience, the arrogance and dishonesty with which they offend Me.





Pray My children, pray for My Church, part of My children are in confusion, some of My Temples have been desecrated and will continue to be desecrated, when those who must take care of My House facilitate it as places for fun.





How My Heart grieves!





Dear My children, pray and repair, visit me in the Blessed Sacrament, receive me in the Eucharistic Sacrament), where I strengthen you and love you.

I bless you.





Your Jesus





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla.





Brothers and Sisters:





United in adoration and gratitude to Our Lord Jesus Christ, let us pray:





My Sacramented Jesus be praised forever,

in Heaven and on Earth your Name be praised.





My Sacramented Jesus be praised forever,

in Heaven and on Earth your Name be praised.





Praised, adored, revered forever be my Sacramented Jesus and Mary conceived without a stain of original sin.





My Lord and my God! before You we are prostrate, before Your Divine Word, fighting against our own humanity to fulfill Your Most Holy Will.





We are thirsty for You, my Lord and my God!





We are thirsty for Your Word, but not because we do not love you or feel you, but because we always continue to thirst for You, because we need Your strength, we need that surrender of Yours to the Will of the Father.





Be adored at all times and places because You are the King of Glory, the King of Power and Majesty because You are the Owner of all that is created, praised and adored be at this moment and for all eternity.





We abandon ourselves in Your Will like a child in His Father's arms.





Amen.





Finally, the medicinal plants recommended by Heaven to strengthen the respiratory system are: pine, hawthorn, wolf, eucalyptus, echinacea and pineapple.





To support this page please visit the site below!





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/quovadis





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzgP9Nz_At4