'U.S. Can't Intercept Oreshnik': Top Missile Tech Expert Stuns Trump; Ukraine 'Begs' For Protection

A top missile technology expert from the U.S. has claimed that there is no defence system in the world that can intercept Russia's new intermediate-range Oreshnik. Speaking to TASS News Agency, Theodore Postol dismissed claims that existing defence systems like Aegis Ashore, THAAD, Patriot and the Iron Dome could counter Russia's new cutting-edge ballistic missile. Meanwhile, Ukrainian foreign minister urged the West to provide protection from Oreshnik and claimed that November 21 Russian strike was nothing but blackmail.Theodore Postol:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theodore_Postol
Mirrored - Times Of India
