Martin Luther 1953 [Original Full Length Movie - Worth Watching]
Luke2136
Luke2136
04/02/2023

Romans 1:17 'The just shall live by faith'. Martin Luther's eyes were opened to the truth of this single verse of scripture setting in motion a chain of events that would break the power of the Catholic Church that had ruled over the world with an iron-fist through the long centuries of the middle ages. The world would be forever changed.

Historically October 31, 1517 is the date ascribed to Martin Luther's nailing of his 95 theses to the door of the Catholic church in Wittenburg Germany - acclaimed the beginning of what later became known as the Protestant Reformation, i.e. the 'protest' against the egregious errors of popery and Catholicism, with the call for 'reformation'.

AnothervoiceRev184

Note: Luther also wrote the hymn at the end of the movie "A mighty fortress is our God"

***

see also [Brighteon]:John Hus 1415 Burned At The Stake For Exposing Catholic Church Heresy And Corruption [1977 b/w - Worth Watching]

biblescripturecatholicpopelutherreformationmartin luther95 thesesoriginal moviesromans 1-17
