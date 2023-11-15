COURT DATE SET AT THE GERMAN FEDERAL ADMISTRATIVE COURT! 13 DECEMBER 2023 14:00 2ND FLOOR ROOM 2.034

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 PROBLEMS:
I DONT HAVE A DRIVER AND A LAWYER. AT THE HIGHER COURTS IN GERMANY YOU CANT DO THE TRIAL WITHOUT A LAWYER!
Let's see what happens. I'm counting on you!
On December 13 at 14:00, the company [LACHSTAEDTER],ADRIAN is summoned to the proceedings at the
Federal Administrative Court.
Address: Leipzig office building, Simsonplatz 1, 04107 Leipzig meeting room VI, 2nd floor,
Room 2.034.
The hearing is in the matter of [LACHSTAEDTER],ADRIAN v [BUNDESNACHRICHTENDIENST]/ [BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND].
EVERYONE COME THERE. PLEASE COME WITH COMPLETED AFFIDAVITS FROM DR. KATHERINE HORTON!
https://stop007.org/home/burning-down-the-house/affidavit-collection/
You can find the scanned summons to the hearing on my Telegram channel
LACHSTAEDTER, [ADRIAN]:
https://t.me/adrianlachstaedter/901
You can also see the company entry here.
