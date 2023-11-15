BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COURT DATE SET AT THE GERMAN FEDERAL ADMISTRATIVE COURT! 13 DECEMBER 2023 14:00 2ND FLOOR ROOM 2.034
❌Adrian Lachstaedter❌
82 views • 11/15/2023

2 PROBLEMS:
I DONT HAVE A DRIVER AND A LAWYER. AT THE HIGHER COURTS IN GERMANY YOU CANT DO THE TRIAL WITHOUT A LAWYER!
Let's see what happens. I'm counting on you!
On December 13 at 14:00, the company [LACHSTAEDTER],ADRIAN is summoned to the proceedings at the
Federal Administrative Court.
Address: Leipzig office building, Simsonplatz 1, 04107 Leipzig meeting room VI, 2nd floor,
Room 2.034.
The hearing is in the matter of [LACHSTAEDTER],ADRIAN v [BUNDESNACHRICHTENDIENST]/ [BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND].
EVERYONE COME THERE. PLEASE COME WITH COMPLETED AFFIDAVITS FROM DR. KATHERINE HORTON!
https://stop007.org/home/burning-down-the-house/affidavit-collection/
You can find the scanned summons to the hearing on my Telegram channel
LACHSTAEDTER, [ADRIAN]:
https://t.me/adrianlachstaedter/901
You can also see the company entry here.
MY PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/AdrianLachstaedter

