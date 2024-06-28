Time traveler testifies Jesus had bleeding swollen lungs. Verifies chronovisor photo of him is real.

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2024). The “tall whites” fallen angel fake aliens' "Area 51" time traveler, who used the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites' Floo network wormhole portal “Montauk Project” jump gate time travel to retrieve Jesus' blood DNA from the tomb to try to clone the Antichrist avatar body (which failed) and saw Jesus' crucifixion using the Vatican’s chronovisor, testifies that he saw that Jesus had internal bleeding swollen lungs, and that the chronovisor photo of Jesus is real and that he was the man he saw carrying the cross, and that Jesus' body was gone from tomb when he got there and the huge stone door that takes a dozen men to move had been opened and he saw a light descending from the sky, and that the sun became dark that day and the entire surrounding turned blood red and then royal blue as if wearing colored sunglasses. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





