Fauci: “You have to have an end game” to lift measures of mass destruction (2021) | Matt Orfalea

Fauci wants a technocracy where people like him have the power to force measures of mass destruction on the public. He said himself that “you have to have an end game,” i.e. a strategy and condition when the measures of mass destruction can be lifted.

During a hearing, which probably occurred in 2021, representative Jim Jordan asked Fauci in dozens of ways for specific, objective conditions when the measures of mass destruction can be lifted. Is it a time? Do the number of ‘infections’ or ‘COVID’ patients in hospital have to be below a certain threshold? Does a certain percentage of the population have to be ‘vaccinated’?

Fauci refused in every possible way to give a specific, objective condition. He knows that representatives only have a very limited time to ask questions, so he only needs to avoid giving specific answers and delay for that time.

Source @Matt Orfalea

Mirrored - frankploegman

