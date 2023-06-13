Freedom Pastor Arthur Pawlowski: Facing Up To 10 Years In Prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Live Interview: Pastor Arthur Pawlowski.
Feature interview with Freedom Movement's Pastor Arthur Pawlowski: Leader of Alberta Solidarity Party.
Topics:
* Future For Solidarity Party
* Results of Alberta Election
* Why Authorities Continue To Target Arthur Pawlowski And Arrest Him
* Status of His Court Cases
* State of Canada's Political Landscape
Plus today's Top News Stories With Maverick News Journalist: Rick Walker.
