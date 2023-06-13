Freedom Pastor Arthur Pawlowski: Facing Up To 10 Years In Prison

Maverick News Live Interview: Pastor Arthur Pawlowski.

Feature interview with Freedom Movement's Pastor Arthur Pawlowski: Leader of Alberta Solidarity Party.

Topics:

* Future For Solidarity Party

* Results of Alberta Election

* Why Authorities Continue To Target Arthur Pawlowski And Arrest Him

* Status of His Court Cases

* State of Canada's Political Landscape

Plus today's Top News Stories With Maverick News Journalist: Rick Walker.

Please support Free Speech and Free Media By Donating At:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com

Visit the Maverick News Website At:

https://www.mavericknews.ca

#arthurpawlowski, #freedom, #solidarity, #news, #politics,



