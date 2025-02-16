Sixth Batch of Freed Prisoners in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation releases 366 Palestinian prisoners in the sixth batch of the prisoner exchange deal, including 36 sentenced to life imprisonment, and 330 from the Gaza Strip.
The interviews: Hassan Awais Ibrahim Salha
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 15/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video